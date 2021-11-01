He swindles Pôle emploi of more than 20,000 euros, goes on a honeymoon in Punta Cana and is arrested on his return

A 32-year-old man received compensation from the Pôle emploi for more than a year for a total of 23,266 euros while at the same time he held a position paid up to 2,000 euros per month.

It’s a honeymoon with a bitter aftertaste. A 32-year-old man was arrested at Roissy airport on his return from a trip that took him to Las Vegas (United States), where he got married, then to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) , place of his honeymoon. The reason ? The person concerned received employment benefits for more than a year, for a total of 23,266 euros, while at the same time he held a paid position 2,000 euros per month., indicates Ouest-France.





A nice nest egg that allowed him to afford a dream vacation, but not to escape the radar of justice. No sooner had he set foot on French soil than the man, wanted for several months, was arrested. When questioned at Roissy, he said he did not realize that he continued to receive these Pôle Emploi benefits, reports Ouest France.

An argument which did not convince justice since the criminal court of Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine) sentenced him on October 26 to six months in prison suspended and to fully reimburse Pôle emploi.