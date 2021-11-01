here is the list of stores open on this holiday

While this November 1 is obviously a holiday, Objeko invites you to discover which stores will be open for this All Saints Monday. Indeed, this day, which promises to be gloomy to say the least, especially in terms of the weather, should be an opportunity for many French people to meet in shopping centers. However, do you risk finding door close? We explain everything to you in great detail!

Stores open on November 1st: the list of stores that will welcome you

A secular tradition

For many centuries, November 1 is a nonworking day in France. Indeed, it is a date dedicated to the tradition of honoring saints and martyrs in connection with the Catholic calendar. A day that should not however be confused with neither the feast of the dead which takes place November 2 nor with Halloween which generally takes place on October 31 of each year. But if this autumn weekend allows us to pay tribute to our dead, it is also a few days known to be particularly rainy. This year, this is indeed the case in many regions. An opportunity for a large number of French people to meet in stores for some shopping.

However, you have to take precautions. Indeed, not all businesses and stores will open their doors. Some prefer to take advantage of this day to allow their staff to take a day off. However, in France, the legislation also allows employers to employ their employees, with the exception of young employees and apprentices under the age of 18. Therefore, it is better to be careful before deciding to do your shopping on Monday. Reason why Objeko today invites you to take a quick look at the brands that will be open or closed.

It all depends on the size!

As a general rule, stores or convenience stores located in city centers have a very regular habit of keeping their shutters down on November 1. BObviously, this is a case-by-case situation. On the side of supermarkets, supermarkets and hypermarkets, on the contrary, it is rather the opposite. Indeed, the vast majority should keep their doors open without any restrictions. In summary, all brands like Carrefour, Super U, Monoprix, Auchan, or Leclerc and Intermarket are therefore logically open with their usual hours.





On the side of large shopping centers and stores affiliated with a network and more particularly on the side of Paris, the vast majority also choose not to close. This is why it will be possible for you to do your shopping at Printemps, Galeries Lafayette, BHV Marais, Bon Marché, Carrousel du Louvre, Forum des Halles, Bercy Village, Center Beaugrenelle, Italy Two, in Passy Plaza, To Velizy 2, in Carré Senart or in Val d’Europe. Nationally, it should also be added that brands like Decathlon, Ikéa, or Leroy Merlin will also be happy to welcome you this Monday, November 1, 2021.

A busy day

If you decide to do your shopping on this Monday, November 1st, it will certainly be worth arming yourself with patience. Indeed, if the weather forecast is rather gloomy, it is a safe bet that a large number of French people will take advantage of this day to go to the shops. Indeed, all the weather reports of recent days predict a day very far from being conducive to a walk in the forest or a small aperitif on the terrace. Nevertheless, this is a real habit since it must be recognized that All Saints’ Day generally has the reputation of being a rainy period in terms of the climate. Besides, doesn’t the expression say: a time of All Saints’ Day or in other words a climate not to put a dog outside.

According to the weather channel, a particularly cloudy day should indeed be expected, and even heavy rainfall in several French departments. A situation also accompanied by strong winds and strong gusts. We can then say with near certainty that the stores should experience great success on Monday, November 1, with extremely high attendance. But if you too have chosen to treat yourself to a shopping spree on this holiday, then remember to check whether the store you are targeting is open or not. As Objeko just explained to you, not all of them will be accessible depending on the region or the nature of the business. Do not hesitate to contact them by phone for more security and do not come for nothing.



