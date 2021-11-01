“He’s veiling his face”, Rothen responds to Leonardo’s exit

After the victory of PSG against Losc (2-1), Leonardo had discussed many subjects on Friday, defending his club against criticism. By tackling his detractors. Jérôme Rothen is therefore aimed and he responded to the Parisian sports director, this Monday, in his show Rothen ignites on RMC.

PSG have a series of victories at the start of the season but are still struggling to convince observers. After the success against Lille on Friday in Ligue 1 (2-1), in which Mauricio Pochettino’s players reversed a badly embarked situation, Leonardo stepped up to the plate in the mixed zone to defend his team’s record.

“There are people who want to look good talking about PSG, tackled the Parisian sports director. It’s a bit of a personal promotion. A little respect. You can criticize, each in his role, by saying that you don’t like. But doing a personal promotion is a little less beautiful. That’s why we ask everyone to calm down a bit. “

“Leonardo does not answer the questions”

An output to which Jérôme Rothen responded this Monday on RMC in his program Rothen ignites: “I felt targeted by Leonardo’s words. It seems logical to me. There were some sources who cited my name but they were bad. Leonardo has nevertheless confirmed that it was not intended for me directly. I invite him to this program, to answer all the questions that one can ask. We speak in good about the club too, like face in Manchester City (2-0 victory in the Champions League, editor’s note). Now, it’s too little in my opinion compared to what we’ve seen since the start of the year. “





Leader of Ligue 1 (with 31 points taken in 12 days), but also of its Champions League group, PSG has made an excellent start to the season in terms of accounting. But the Parisian formation has been hooked in many meetings and struggles to offer completely successful scores. “I’m going to speak from a collective point of view. There are things that concern me. I find that Leonardo is veiling his face on certain subjects, said Rothen. There are too many gaps at present at PSG, either on the principles of the game or the agreements between the players. There are signs which are not necessarily good. The results are there and we will not say anything about it. There are a lot of victories in the last minutes. ‘there is personality, there is no problem. But we are entitled to ask questions and to know why PSG puts themselves in such situations. Why PSG only play 20 to 30 minutes per game? In Ligue 1, that may be enough. But by betting on success, after a while, the boomerang comes back in the head. I find that Leonardo does not answer the questions. It is time to accept criticism and respond to them. You don’t do that at the end of a game. He has a vital role in one of the biggest clubs Europe, he has other things to do. ”

“Leonardo veils his face”

Leonardo also regretted the handling of some individual cases, saying in particular that PSG “knew everything” about the situation of Sergio Ramos, who has not yet played due to his injury. “Regarding his answer on Ramos, there is no problem. But in this case, if he knew it, it was necessary to explain that on November 1, he would not have resumed training and that he was going to be paid for doing nothing, Rothen remarks. But the problem is, there are questions internally and it’s problematic. In that case, let me know when he comes back to training. and will replay a match. How will Sergio Ramos recover his best level? After two or three games? It is not possible. “

Decisive passer against Losc on the victorious goal of Angel Di Maria, Neymar delivered a new contrasting performance. His start to the season raises questions. “For Neymar, when Leonardo says he had a big match against Lille, he can tell people who take pictures but not to PSG supporters, deplores Jérôme Rothen. They saw that in the first half, It was Neymar’s joke. The last 30 minutes are good but we are entitled to expect more from a Neymar player, who has resigned five years to the club. We cannot accept that. not to tell us that he has a perfect hygiene of life. We must not believe that he only goes out when there is no training the next day. When he is not able to make efforts for an hour and a half, we can ask ourselves questions. ”