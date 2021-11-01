his fans extremely surprised and moved by the first photo!

Alizée is one of those singers who became mothers at a very young age. Indeed, just a few years after the release of her first hits, the one who was then the protégé of Mylène Farmer gave birth to her first daughter, Annily, a few months before her 21st birthday. It is by meeting then Grégoire Lyonnet on the floor of Dance with the stars that Corsica decides to enlarge the family and give birth to a little Maggy, born almost two years ago. But Sunday, October 31, Alizée announced to her fans that she was welcoming a newcomer to her little tribe.

“We present to you “Groot” new member of the family“, she wrote in the caption of a photo on Instagram on which the singer tenderly holds a small puppy in her hands. Very close and above all devoted to the animal cause, Alizée has always been surrounded by animals. in summer, she wept bitterly for the disappearance of her dog Galak. “Our little Galak joined the stars last night… I was so dreading this day when you were going to leave us… thank you for being in our lives for over 10 years… we already miss you so much my galakounette I hope that where you are there is a good cozy blanket, the rays of the sun that you loved so much, plentiful treats, and birds to run after them … I hope you are at peace my Galak we are so sad … I love you for eternity … “, then wrote the interpreter of Me … Lolita.





Internet users under the spell of the new companion

With this new adoption, the whole family of Alizée will be able to be moved and offer the best of homes to this little puppy. The first images have in any case cracked his entire community. “Oh the little heart“, wrote the host Sandrine Quétier.”Wow he’s too handsome and the pictures with the girls “,” He’s too handsome !!!“, expressed others, seeing the face of this little harlequin dachshund who has not finished making the whole tribe of the singer gaga for sure.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVawmzMIxsE/

See also: Richard Berry case: the actor, accused of incest, would have asked forgiveness from his daughter Coline