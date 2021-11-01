how the film destroyed the career of actor Björn Andrésen

Directed in 1971 by Luchino Visconti, Death in Venice is an aesthetic splendor, one of the most beautiful films of its author, rewarded that year with the 25th anniversary prize of the Cannes Film Festival. Inspired by a short novel of the same name, signed by the German writer Thomas Mann, the feature film takes place in 1911 during the Belle Époque. Recognized and aging musician, Professor Gustav von Aschenbach arrives in Venice to rest. Installed at the Grand Hôtel des Bains, Gustav spends time, alone, observing the world and recalling memories of his life. One evening, he notices Tadzio, a thin-faced teenager who often watches him stealthily. Gustav is fascinated and comes to question the certainties of his entire life. The Italian master finds the British actor Dirk Bogarde in the role of the old professor, two years after having directed him in The Damned.





In order to find the one who will play Tadzio, Viscont travels through Europe in search of a boy with androgynous beauty, as described in Thomas Mann’s book. During a casting, he discovers a 15-year-old Swedish boy, Björn Andrésen. He was then an orphan (his mother committed suicide when he was only ten years old) and lived with his grandmother in Stockholm. But the aspiring actor is no stranger to the atmosphere of the shoots since he has just appeared in his first film, A Swedish Love Story, directed by Roy Andersson, about a teenage romance. His grandmother, passionate (…)

Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

First contact (C8): Denis Villeneuve revisits a masterpiece of SF signed Steven Spielberg

Premiers Crus (France 3): who are Gérard Lanvin’s children?

The Park of Wonders (Gulli): three reasons to watch this animated film

Canal +: Japanese animation now has its dedicated channel

The train (Arte): is the film with Jeanne Moreau and Burt Lancaster inspired by a true story?