how the film destroyed the career of actor Björn Andrésen

Directed in 1971 by Luchino Visconti, Death in Venice is an aesthetic splendor, one of the most beautiful films of its author, rewarded that year with the 25th anniversary prize of the Cannes Film Festival. Inspired by a short novel of the same name, signed by the German writer Thomas Mann, the feature film takes place in 1911 during the Belle Époque. Recognized and aging musician, Professor Gustav von Aschenbach arrives in Venice to rest. Installed at the Grand Hôtel des Bains, Gustav spends time, alone, observing the world and recalling memories of his life. One evening, he notices Tadzio, a thin-faced teenager who often watches him stealthily. Gustav is fascinated and comes to question the certainties of his entire life. The Italian master finds the British comedian Dirk Bogarde in the role of the old professor, two years after having directed him in The Damned.

Luchino Visconti as fascinated as his character

In order to find the one who will play Tadzio, Viscont travels through Europe in search of a boy with androgynous beauty, as described in Thomas Mann’s book. During a casting, he discovers a 15-year-old Swedish boy, Björn Andrésen. He was then an orphan (his mother committed suicide when he was only ten years old) and lived with his grandmother in Stockholm. But the budding actor is no stranger to the atmosphere of the shootings since he has just appeared in his first film, A Swedish Love Story, directed by Roy Andersson, about a teenage romance. His grandmother, passionate about cinema, pushes his protégé to continue his career in cinema and to accept the role of Tadzio, offered by a Visconti as captivated as the character of Gustav in the film is by the candor of the features of the film. ‘teenager. But this fascination will quickly move from the film set to life off camera. The one that the author of Rocco and his brothers refers to as “The most beautiful boy in the world” feels objectified.





A young star feeling bad about herself

In a documentary dedicated to him, Björn Andrésen recounts a moment of unease experienced at that time: “I was just 16, Visconti and the team took me to a gay club. Almost the whole team was gay. The waiter at the club made me very uncomfortable. They were all looking at me. , ruthless, like a piece of meat. “ The actor specifies all the same that the director of Cheetah had explicitly forbidden the team to touch a hair of his blond angel. But the damage is done: Andrésen is now a victim of this role and of his image, imprisoned by his beauty. After filming was completed and the film was shown in Cannes, he embarked on a promotional tour of Japan, where he appeared in numerous commercials and even recorded two pop songs. The young Swede instantly becomes an icon in the land of the Rising Sun, where he would have even become an inspiration for many manga characters with androgynous features. Living badly with his precocious star status, he refuses the roles that are then offered to him and gets lost in alcohol, drugs and depression.

An unforgettable appearance in Midsommar

Only music, his true passion, offers him temporary relief. He ended up devoting himself entirely to it and made a living from compositions for films in small roles in Swedish TV films. Always pursued by the ghost of Tadzio, the Swedish actor will never stop fighting his eternal image of a blond ephèbe. In 2003, he sued the author Germaine Greer who used without his permission an image of him as a teenager for her book. The Beautiful Boy. Bluntly, he declares on this subject: “I felt like I was being used, that I was disrespected. Death in Venice destroyed my life.” Now 66 years old, Björn Andrésen devotes himself to his profession as a composer and piano teacher. However, we have seen it again very recently in the cinema: in 2019, he played a small role of an old man throwing himself from the top of a cliff into the frightening Midsommar from Ari Aster …