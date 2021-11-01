How the first effects of Brexit cast doubt on the British







The surroundings of the Palace of Westminster, London. For years, between the referendum and the signing of the Withdrawal Agreement, the place was the scene of pro and anti-Brexit protests. Today, the demonstrators have disappeared but not the divisions.

As the first consequences of Brexit hit the country like a rain of bad news, Sarah remains unfazed. This musician who voted to leave the European Union brushes it off with the back of her hand. “These are just temporary problems. Brexit is about freedom. Today we are freer and that is what matters. For the rest, we’ll be fine, ”she says.

We really feel on a small island now, alone.

A few steps away, Michael, in his sixties, grimaces at the mention of Brexit. As a building contractor, he is currently managing a construction project on the Parliament building stock and is suffering the full brunt of the consequences of leaving the European Union.

“In London almost 90% of our workers on the construction sites are European, most of them come from Eastern Europe. Since Brexit, many of them have returned and have not returned. We are struggling to recruit, we lack plumbers and masons. In addition, the delivery times for our technical equipment from Germany have been reduced from four to twelve weeks because of all the new paperwork. As a result, our costs are exploding, ”he laments. According to Michael, the government has done absolutely nothing to bridge this dependence of its sector on the EU. “We really feel on a small island now, alone,” he concludes bitterly.

Shortage of drivers, butchers …

In recent weeks, this dependence of the British economy on European labor has been spectacularly illustrated by the gasoline shortage caused by a shortage of truck drivers. Faced with the crisis, the government was forced to grant 5,000 temporary visas. Other sectors are suffering the consequences of the departure of European workers. Farmers slaughtered 6,000 healthy pigs because of a shortage of butchers.





If there is a shortage of turkeys at Christmas, too bad, we’ll eat duck!

In London, several emblematic restaurants, such as Le Gavroche, by chef Michel Roux, have stopped the lunch service until further notice, for lack of qualified staff. In the hotel and restaurant sector, the crisis is such that the famous brexitor Tim Martin, boss of the Wetherspoon pub chain, got annoyed and asked the government to relax its immigration policy for European workers .

A lack of pragmatism denounced

In front of Parliament, Baroness Judith Jolly, who sits in the House of Lords for the pro-European Lib Dems party, says she is, despite everything, optimistic. “Of course, I voted to stay in the European Union, but now we have to try to move on and move forward. If there is a shortage of turkeys at Christmas, too bad, we’ll eat duck! “.

But she blames Boris Johnson and his government for a lack of pragmatism in solving certain problems such as the lack of manpower. “Our Minister of the Interior refuses to facilitate the entry of European workers, but it is a naive bias that could cost us dearly. On this subject, Boris Johnson maintains a populist posture, ”she regrets.

In the long run, Brexit is expected to cost the UK economy twice the cost of the pandemic. This is the projection of the Independent Office for Budget Forecasting (OBR), a highly respected institution across the Channel, which estimates that Brexit should reduce GDP by 4% in the long term against 2% for the pandemic. But, since the referendum, opinion studies indicate that the British remain stuck on their position on Brexit and have not changed their mind. Is this trend about to reverse? According to a poll carried out at the end of September, during the gasoline shortage, 53% of the population believe that Brexit is not going well. They were only 38% to express this opinion, three months earlier.