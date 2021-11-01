how to calculate your own carbon footprint?

The Environment and Energy Management Agency (Ademe) has posted a test that can be used by everyone to calculate its energy consumption and environmental impact.

Do you know the sum of your carbon emissions? A thorny question, as our lives are punctuated by multiple energy consumption and sometimes unsuspected environmental consequences. But that everyone can be brought to ask, while the COP26 for the climate opened this Sunday in Glasgow, in Scotland. If you are interested, the Environment and Energy Management Agency (Ademe), in partnership with the Bilan Carbone association, can remedy this. It offers the possibility of carrying out its own personalized carbon footprint using this test, called “Our climate actions”.

Through a whole range of questions relating to the uses of each person in terms of food, transport or even housing, the system makes it possible to understand the details of their own consumption. At the end of the day, it mainly offers alternative solutions to reduce its environmental impact.





A primarily educational tool

The tool is intended to be as educational as possible: the simulation can be paused at any time so that the user can go to the “Understand the calculation” tab, where links will lead to numerous explanatory sheets. In addition, the questionnaire is participatory: users can give their opinion and suggest avenues for reflection to improve its quality.

An abundant documentation will also come to quench the thirst of the most curious. Explanations of the environmental effects of daily actions, infographics, key figures … But also a popularization of the latest IPCC report, so as to fully understand the issues of the various state commitments regarding the protection of the environment. You can also consult our graphics, which attest to this climate emergency.