Huawei’s ultra-portable PC at a more than attractive price

So let’s put aside ultra-powerful computers designed for gaming and their often expensive price: here, we are talking about a damn efficient laptop under the sign of mobility… and affordable prices.

The Huawei MateBook D14, a practical computer at a knockdown price

Huawai is today one of the manufacturers whose development is the most obvious: particularly determined to cut its prices and with a gigantic punching power, the Chinese manufacturer is strongly inserting itself into the Western market with a whole bunch of very interesting high-tech products. We are obviously talking about phones, yes, but also computers since the Chinese giant knows how to do everything precisely.

Thus, we can find the Huawei MateBook D14 ultra-portable PC, with a 14 inch screen and very honest performance for only € 599: this is a promotional offer made by E.Leclerc, valid until November 7th. And that can necessarily be very interesting if you are looking for a product capable of supporting you in everyday use.

Buy the Huawei MateBook D14 PC for 599 € on E.Leclerc

The Huawei MateBook is not specifically a computer cut out for video games, no, but more for more traditional multimedia or office purposes. It hasa 14-inch screen (35.56 centimeters diagonal) Full HD 1920x1080p and a very practical format: 215mm wide, 322mm long and just 15.9mm thick. A mobile format for a mass of 1.38 kg and a very good autonomy.





It also relies on a processor Intel Core i5-10210U 10th generation, 4 cores 8 threads, with a base frequency of 1.6 GHz and can go up to 4.20 GHz in Turbo mode. The MateBook D14 also builds on 8 GB DDR4 RAM, a pretty 512 GB SSD and an integrated graphics card Intel UHD Graphics 620. The computer comes with Windows 10 and its warranty is 24 months: in short, this is a versatile tool that should suit many needs and especially available at an affordable price on the E.Leclerc site.

Buy the Huawei MateBook D14 PC for 599 € on E.Leclerc