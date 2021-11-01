More

    Huge blow for Gourvennec, a notable absentee against Sevilla

    The problems are linked for Jocelyn Gourvennec in the Champions League. Third in their group with only two small points on the clock, the Mastiffs are not completely unhooked in the race for qualification for the round of 16. After hanging on Sevilla FC at home, the Mastiffs go to Andalusia on Tuesday to try to achieve a similar feat, even dreaming of bringing the three points back to the north of France.

    Yilmaz out

    In the meantime, Jocelyn Gourvennec will have to do without one of his executives, in the person of Burak Yilmaz. The Turkish international, “sick since this weekend” in the words of his coach, will certainly not take the destination of southern Spain with his teammates. A hard blow for the coach of the northerners, as the Turk has made himself indispensable since his arrival. It is now up to him to find solutions to annoy the defense of Sevilla FC and dream bigger.


    to summarize

    Burak Yilmaz, the Lille striker, will not be available for the Champions League meeting between the Mastiffs and Sevilla FC which will be played this Tuesday. The Turkish striker has been ill since this weekend, his coach explained.

    Antoine Chirat


    Amanda

