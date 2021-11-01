Hugo Gaston overthrows Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters

Rinderknech, enterprising, struck first, snatching the service of his younger brother at his first opportunity. He will no longer be seen by the 21-year-old left-hander, who had no break point in the first round (6-4 in 37 minutes).
More powerful than Gaston, Rinderknech managed to push his opponent to the fault in the fifth game of the second set and seemed to be heading for a victory without a hitch. Especially since in the wake, Gaston requested the intervention of a physiotherapist for pain in the lower back.
A decisive medical time-out for Gaston
After several minutes of handling, the Toulousain returned to the forward gear and resumed the service of his compatriot on his third break ball. Using the amortization wisely, without abusing it, Gaston then reversed the trend and won the second set on his second set point.
As the debate intensified and the pressure began to mount, it was once again Rinderknech who broke first on his sixth attempt. But as in the second round, Gaston did not abdicate and regained his good in stride. Confidently, he managed to save three break points in the seventh game and didn’t miss the opportunity to crucify Rinderknech in the next game.
Serving to win the game, Gaston let his joy burst out on his second match point when he saw his elder’s forehand flee the baseline. In the second round, he could find another Frenchman, Benoît Paire, if the 47th player in the world wins his duel against the Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta this Monday evening.