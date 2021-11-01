“I feel things for you”: Michou confesses his feelings to Elsa Bois … and takes a wind

Michou never thought to go so far in the adventure Dance with the stars and yet with his partner Elsa Wood, he is indeed still in competition against big names like Bilal Hassani or even Tayc. It must be said that the famous 20-year-old Youtubeur does not skimp on efforts and listens rigorously to every advice from his dancer with whom he has developed a great bond. So much so that rumors are rife about them. Indeed, many viewers detect the beginning of a romance between the two candidates. If until now, no comment from them had been made, their exchange on Sunday, October 31, 2021 may have succeeded in calming the enthusiasm of Internet users.

And for good reason, Michou had fun at trap Elsa Bois during the ZEvent, this charity event bringing together several streamers to raise as much money as possible and donate it to an association. This year, it’s for the association Action against Hunger that everyone got together over the weekend. More than 10 million euros were collected. Live, Michou notably received the challenge to call Elsa Bois … for declare his love for him.





“I realized that by taking the distance, it’s complicated to be far from you. In the dance, I feel things for you“, he addressed to her on the phone. A revelation that made the pretty brunette laugh a lot.”What are you telling me bullshit!“she replied incredulously. And for her dance partner to insist:”No, but it’s the truth. I think I have feelings! I never felt this for a girl“Unfortunately for him, Elsa Bois, who is in a relationship with a certain Adrien, does not share his feelings.”No, but what do we dance! For me it’s just dance! You made me some floppy disks but this one is not bad!“, she again declared.