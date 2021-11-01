More

    "I would sell Tesla stock and I would": Elon Musk set to save humanity from hunger

    The richest man in the world this week, Elon Musk, says he can unlock the $ 6 billion needed to help 42 million people

    The richest man in the world this week, Elon Musk, says he can unlock the $ 6 billion needed to help 42 million people who the World Food Program says are at risk of starving unaided.

    Elon Musk, at the top of the billionaire ranking this week according to Forbes, said he was ready to spend some of his money to save humanity from hunger after a remark made by the executive director of the United Nations World Food Program United (PAM).

    “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6 billion can solve the problem of global hunger, I would sell Tesla shares right now and I would. But it has to be accounting. open so the public can see exactly how the money is spent, “the boss of Tesla and SpaceX wrote on his Twitter account.

    World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley previously pointed out the inner circle of ultra-rich individuals, specifically naming the two richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, saying they could help solve the problem of world hunger with only a fraction of their fortune.

    In an interview with CNN, David Beasley pointed out that $ 6 billion (approximately € 5.1 billion) is needed to help 42 million people “who will literally die” without help. He added that it was only 2% of Elon Musk’s fortune.

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has once again become the richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires. His fortune jumped to $ 288.6 billion on October 25, breaking the record for one-day stock market gain.

    Further gain of $ 36.2 billion (nearly € 31 billion) follows Tesla share price soar after US car rental company Hertz Global Holdings places order for 100,000 electric cars . Tesla shares rose 13% on this news.


