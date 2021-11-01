Ibrahimovic’s direct free kick, treated as a “gypsy” and who scores his 150th goal in Serie A

Author of the opener for AC Milan on the field of AS Roma (2-1 Milan), Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 400th league goal of his career, this Sunday in Serie A.

Faithful to his image of big mouth, which flirts again and again with arrogance in the last interview he gave to Téléfoot, Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not just speak, once again.

The Swedish striker also responded on the pitch this weekend, scoring a subtle free-kick against AS Roma for the opener. The Swede thus scored his 400th goal in a championship, the 150th in Serie A, a championship that he continues to illuminate with his talent, at the age of 40.





Zlatan described as “gypsy” by Stadio Olimpico

The show was not to everyone’s liking, necessarily, as the match took place at the Stadio Olimpico. The supporters of the Louve did not fail to take the Swede in flu. In the wake of the opening scoring, the Stadio Olimpico began to sing “sei uno zingaro” (“you are a gypsy”). Sweet words that have not fallen on deaf ears. Zlatan did not disassemble, responding to the audience he asked to sing louder, collecting a warning in the process.