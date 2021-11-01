Id Software (Quake, Doom) is recruiting for one of its iconic licenses, a new project in development?

Last August, Bethesda announced the return of one of its cult licenses with a remastered edition of Quake. A return to prepare the ground for a new opus? This is what seems to promise a job offer published by the publisher.

Summary Quake, Rage, Wolfenstein or Doom … A new FPS in the pipeline?

Modernized Quake

Quake, Rage, Wolfenstein or Doom … A new FPS in the pipeline?

The information discussed in this article can be found on the official Zenimax website. The parent company of Bethesda or of id software lists various job offers for its various subsidiaries. And one of them is looking for an artist specializing in the design of environments to join “the Dallas team on the development of an iconic FPS“.

If this indication reduces the field of possible licenses, it is difficult to really know which one is hidden under this job offer. Nevertheless, it seems that the developing project sets its scene in a fantasy / sci-fi environment.. Therefore, we can think that it is Quake who comes closest to this description. Especially since it is hard to see Id Software looking into a new Doom after the very recent release of Doom Eternal and its DLCs.





Modernized Quake

A choice all the more legitimate as Quake has talked about him again this summer. On the occasion of QuakeCon (event organized by Bethesda to talk about video games), a remastered version of Quake was released. It integrates graphics in 4K, dynamic lighting and for example a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This edition was overseen by MachineGames which has been in charge of the Wolfenstein license since 2014. It is also on the occasion of its 25th anniversary that this remastered edition was announced. Therefore, it is legitimate to expect another remaster for the second installment of the license: Quake 2, released in 1997, also celebrates its 25th anniversary next year.

As a reminder, Quake Remastered is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and is included in Xbox Game Pass. A version new generation is also downloadable for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Source: Zenimax