“If Glasgow fails, everything fails” warns Boris Johnson

The British Prime Minister insisted on the urgency to act on climate matters, a few hours after the launch of the COP26 on climate in Glasgow.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that if the COP26 on climate change fails in Glasgow, “everything fails”, insisting on the urgency to act for leaders around the world.

“If Glasgow fails, that’s all that fails,” said the British leader at a press conference in Rome after the G20 summit. And “the Paris agreement will have collapsed at the first test”.

“We have made reasonable progress at the G20 (…), but it is not enough”, he added, estimating at 6 out of 10 the chances of success of the international conference on the climate which is held. is open Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.





A success which depends on the “will and the courage” of each one

“The chances of progress in Glasgow” “depend on the will and courage of everyone,” he insisted.

“If we don’t act now, the Paris agreement,” which set the goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 ° C, if possible 1.5 ° C, “will be seen in the future not as the moment when humanity opened its eyes to the problem, but the moment when we will have shirked and turned back, “he added.