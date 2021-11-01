More

    Images seem to confirm Warner’s Super Smash Bros. Multiversus | Xbox one

    Can Warner Bros conceal his “Super Smash Bros” project for a long time? Not so sure. The famous hungrybox player, known to be a fiercest opponent on Nintendo software, has just sown new breadcrumbs on Twitter.

    The evidence is piling up

    What was still just a rumor a few days ago is gaining momentum as time goes on.

    As we reported to you earlier this week, Warner Bros. would of course be working on its own Super Smash Bros., with a house roster made up of the most Bankruptcy of the company.

    Although nothing has yet been confirmed by the principal concerned, the doubt is further reduced. Proof of this is with this series of tweets posted by hungrybox, a well-known player from the Smash Bros scene who shared a video of the roster on his YouTube channel, (video now deleted).

    Unfortunately for Warner, things are moving extremely fast on the internet and the posts from his Twitter account are still visible.


    Superman, Gandalf, Johnny Bravo and others are in the game

    As you can see, some of the Warner stable protagonists show up clearly in what appears to be a preview of the fighter selection screen with Gandalf, Tom & Jerry Batman and Superman from the DC Comics universe topping the list. , or Rick & Morty.

    In addition it is also possible to see what appear to be arenas as well as gameplay sequences with our heroes in the middle of a fight.

    Obviously, the hypothesis of an assembly carefully designed by a smart kid remains a possibility, but hungrybox is considered a rather reliable leaker on the web.

    Time will tell if Super Smash Bros. will soon be entitled to a new contender, while Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will also enter the challengers’ court in the fall of 2022.


