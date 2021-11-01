In Germany, a former prosecutor secretly informed anti-masks

A member of the Berlin prosecutor’s office is suspected of having transmitted information to a follower of conspiracy theories, opposed to health measures and on the run for several months, city authorities said on Monday. “TO to my knowledge, there has never been a comparable case in the Berlin judicial system», Lamented on Twitter Dirk Berendt, senator in charge of justice in Berlin, confirming information from the Berlin press.

The suspect is a 32-year-old former employee of the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office. She is suspected of having passed on information to Attila Hildmann, a German-Turkish chef, who became famous for his books and videos on vegan cooking and now a fervent opponent of sanitary measures.





The suspect, fired from the Berlin prosecutor’s office, would belong to the anti-mask movement known as “free thinkers“, Which leads the charge against anti-Covid devices in Germany, hit in recent days by a resumption of the epidemic.

In particular, she transmitted to Mr. Hildmann an arrest warrant concerning him and also consulted documents concerning the conspiracy movement and far-right activists.

Suspected of anti-Semitism, Mr. Hildmann, targeted by several investigations in Germany, left the country for several months and is believed to be in Turkey. This case prompted the Berlin prosecutor’s office to tighten access to its most confidential documents.

