In Italy, health passes “disguised” as deportees create scandal

An infamous comparison. This weekend in Novara (northern Italy), demonstrators marched against the health pass “disguised” as deportees. At the head of the procession, besides banners like “Stop the dictatorship” or “Do not give in to blackmail, resist!”, opponents have thus donned the clothes of prisoners from Nazi camps to compare the anti-Covid restrictions to the Nazi dictatorship. Some even went so far as to affix a number, alluding to the registration number with which the deportees were marked.

This parade sparked a real outcry in Italy, especially among the Jewish community. “The day before yesterday in Novara, we saw striped pajamas symbolizing deportation to the Nazi extermination camps. These are images that I never thought I would see”, criticized the president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (Ucei), Noemi Di Segni, in an article published on Monday by the daily La Stampa. These images are “marked by stupidity and absolute ignorance and, at the same time, dangerous”, she estimated. This is a “intolerable outrage” and he is “unacceptable to consider them as a manifestation of freedom of expression”, she hammers.

On the political side too, the pill is struggling to pass. The Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza said so deeply “shocked by these people who refer to the concentration camps”. For his part, Alessandro Canelli, the mayor of Novara – a city of 100,000 inhabitants between Milan and Turin – expressed his strong condemnation: “To compare an ideological position on a vaccine or a health pass on the most tragic page in our history and to people who have been deported, humiliated, tortured and murdered is simply shameful “. “They couldn’t have chosen a worse way to express a position you can more or less agree on”, he added.

Since October 15, the obligation to present the health pass has been extended to all workplaces in the big boot. The precious sesame certifies that its carrier has been vaccinated, cured after contracting Covid-19 or has a recent negative test. This measure is however far from unanimous, with several demonstrations against it in several cities of the peninsula.