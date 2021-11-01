In Mexico, the journalist responsible for the Facebook information page “Dos Costas” shot dead

The head of the Facebook information page “Dos Costas” died Sunday, October 31 in hospital, two days after being found seriously wounded by gunshot, authorities said. “I must offer my condolences to the family of journalist Alfredo Cardoso Echeverria, founder of the information Facebook page Dos Costas [et également photoreporter], for this regrettable loss ”Guerrero state governor Evelyn Salgado said on social media.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Mr. Cardoso, whose family had received threats, was kidnapped Thursday by hooded individuals who broke into his home. He was found the next day with five bullets in his vehicle, local media reported. Urgently rushed to hospital, the journalist succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.





A hundred journalists murdered in twenty years

At least seven journalists were murdered in 2021 in Mexico. However, it has not always been established that the death was related to their work. Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries for those who work in the media, with more than 100 journalists murdered since 2000, according to figures from the Commission on Human Rights.

Eight journalists were killed in 2020, according to RSF. More than 90% of the killings of journalists go unpunished, denounce organizations defending freedom of expression.