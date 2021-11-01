In spite of himself, Tony Parker makes Lyon talk with his Halloween costume that goes badly

Just like in the United States, Tony Parker did not resist the urge to dress up to spend Halloween in Lyon. Problem, his choice of disguise makes speak in a very negative way while the city is confronted with a scandal of great magnitude. So, bad choice of ex-leader or pure coincidence?

If he is back in France since he retired, Tony Parker has still spent more than fifteen years in the United States. It is therefore not surprising that the old Spur was marked by certain customs there, having participated in it for a long time. Therefore, it is almost obvious that the president of Lyon-Villeurbanne is a big fan of Halloween, a very popular party for NBA athletes.

However, if the date is celebrated much less in France than on the other side of the Atlantic, sports clubs like to seize the opportunity in flight for fun. It was no different for ASVEL, on the sidelines of the women’s team match against Angers. While TJ Parker, his brother and incidentally the coach of the men’s team, is displayed as a skeleton, Tony has meanwhile decided to wear a disguise of the Dalton brothers, the big bad in the comics of Lucky Luke.

Tony Parker’s Dalton costume goes badly in Lyon

Halloween atmosphere in Mado Bonnet, before meeting #LFB between ASVEL and UFAB. pic.twitter.com/k4hcb61E5D – Théo Quintard (@TheoQuintard) October 30, 2021

See as well



Zion Williamson’s alarming video before the Pelicans game!

On paper, the outfit may certainly seem innocent but there is a slight concern with timing in Lyon: black and yellow are colors that are not well seen at the moment in the City of Lights. Indeed, they are currently associated with other “Daltons” very real this time. Just recently, a group of rappers dressed as Lucky Luke bandits scandalized the city of Lyon by engaging in motocross rodeos in the streets. The town hall and the national police in particular blasted the collective for this behavior, stressing that many passers-by were endangered.

Obviously, it seems unlikely that the 2013 European champion winked at the Lyon Daltons by adopting an outfit similar to theirs, but the discomfort has already set in. Several Internet users have also addressed the subject on social networks:

Disguised as Dalton is not the smartest thing to do in Lyon at the moment 😉 – MT (@ AIRJORDAN42) October 31, 2021

Can someone tell TP that the Dalton costume can cause problems in Lyon! @ PoliceNat69 😅 – ΔLEX_1950 ア レ ク シ (@ AlexCnl6971) October 31, 2021

Tony Parker certainly hadn’t foreseen this when he decided to disguise himself as Brother Dalton. We bet that this is probably a coincidence in this period costume!