in tears on Instagram, Victoria Mehault (Les Marseillais) announces her break with Bastos

Visibly very moved, Victoria Mehault revealed her break with Bastos in a series of stories on Instagram, this Sunday, October 31. “After that, I won’t want to talk about it anymore,” said the former Marseille candidate, before explaining the details of his break with the 33-year-old influencer.
“He doesn’t want us to be together anymore”. This Sunday, October 31, Victoria Mehault announced the sad news on Instagram. The former candidate of Marseillais in the Caribbean (W9) is no longer in a relationship with Bastien Grimal, said Bastos. The latter, revealed in Secret Story 10 (TF1), broke with his sweet after a spat. “After that, I wouldn’t want to talk about it anymore. He ‘tej’ me in fact, because we quarreled, because he finds that I do not make an effort for him “, she explained, in tears, in a series of stories for the attention of her 1.2 million subscribers. And to add: “This is the first and last time I will talk about it”.
It’s over between Daddy and Baby
While acknowledging having trouble “trust” in a relationship, Victoria Mehault appeared very moved, broken voice, in a car. “I admit that I’m a little on the ass actually, I didn’t think it would come to that”, she conceded, specifying that Bastien Grimal was also very unhappy about this rupture. The separation between the two reality TV stars caught the main stakeholders by surprise, self-nicknamed “Daddy” and “Baby”, in a relationship for a few months. The 33-year-old influencer, who appeared in Marrakech in Objective Rest of the world (W9), would find his ex-darling too “hard” and would do “nothing” to maintain their relationship.
Their relationship was not won in advance
For his part, Bastien Grimal has also seized on Instagram to react, in his own way, to this rupture. Not in the form of a video facing the camera, like Victoria Mehault, but through a long text. “I tried a thousand stories, I can’t do it. In all couples, there are shifts at certain times, in the way of saying things, of feeling them. And these shifts sometimes cause great suffering, especially when the feelings are strong“, he said, claiming to always be “lover”. While acknowledging that he is “hard” to be in a relationship, the 30-something admitted to having been “impulsive”. “I want to try to do better, I think so does she.” To better reconcile?
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.