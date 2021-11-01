In Thailand, tourism resumes, timidly and differently – Liberation

The country reopens its doors on Monday to foreign tourists, after nineteen, while nightclubs and bars remain closed. The opportunity may be to transform the image of the country, in particular that of an easy sex tourism destination, and to target a more family and upscale clientele.

That’s it: after nineteen months of closure, Thailand is reopening its doors. One of the world’s largest tourist destinations, with 40 million annual visitors before the pandemic, will welcome from this Monday vaccinated visitors from 63 countries, most of them in Europe, including France. We are nevertheless far from returning to the world before: tourists must present a vaccination certificate, a negative PCR test and they must also book a hotel night in quarantine, the time to obtain the results of another test. at the arrival. Gone are the days when you could go to the airport and land on a beach a few hours later: any entry into the territory must be subject to prior authorization from the Thai embassy in the country of departure. It is the effective end of the “visas on arrival” which had contributed to the tourist success of South-East Asia.





On the perpendicular number 11 of the road to Sukhumvit, in Bangkok, one of the epicenters of the night life and tourism of the country, opinions are divided. “Of course we are happy that the tourists are coming back, testifies Lek, a donut seller posted in front of a large hotel, but frankly it’s 50-50 ; I am also very afraid that the virus will come back. ” She lost her mother to the virus a few months ago, who died because she had not received oxygen in time. “We’re worried, but we couldn’t wait any longer, are …