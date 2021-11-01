Indonesia becomes first country to authorize Novavax vaccine

The American company’s vaccine can be stored at a temperature between 2° C and 8 ° C, which may facilitate its distribution.

It is the first country to give the green light. Indonesia has authorized Novavax’s vaccine against Covid-19, the US company announced on Monday (November 1). It will be produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and marketed under the name Covovax. It is a so-called “subunit” vaccine, based on proteins that trigger an immune response. It can be stored at a temperature of between 2° C and 8 ° C, which may facilitate its distribution.

The first deliveries must begin “at once”, specifies the company.“This first authorization of Novavax’s vaccine against Covid-19 illustrates our commitment to equitable global access, and will fill a vital need for Indonesia”, said the CEO of the company, Stanley Erck, in a press release (in English).

Novavax also announced on Monday that it had filed an application for authorization with the European Medicines Agency and in Canada. Applications are also being studied in the United Kingdom, Australia, and another has also been filed with the World Health Organization. Novavax also specified on Monday that it plans to file an application in the United States. “by the end of the year”.





In June, the company presented the results of clinical trials on some 30,000 people in the United States and Mexico, which showed an efficacy of 90.4% against the disease, and 100% against severe cases in moderate.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. the authorities had imposed strict restrictions in the most affected regions by closing non-essential businesses and drastically restricting travel. The situation has since improved, and the country has stepped up its vaccination campaign. But the task remains enormous in the archipelago of more than 270 million inhabitants.