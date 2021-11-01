INFO HERE – Ary Abittan taken into custody: the actor is accused of rape

Ary Abittan is currently being heard by the police. The actor of What we did to the good Lord was taken into custody yesterday following a rape complaint, as you reveal here. His police custody, already extended, could last up to 48 hours.

Unfortunately, this is not cinema for Ary Abittan. According to our information, the 47-year-old actor has been taken into police custody in connection with a rape complaint. As article 222.23 of the penal code recalls, “any act of sexual penetration of any kind, committed on the person of another, by violence, coercion, threat, or surprise, is rape”. The complaint was reportedly filed by his current partner. Heard by the first judicial police district of Paris, boulevard Bessières, in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, since this Sunday, October 31, he saw his prolonged police custody. This could last up to 48 hours.





Who is Ary Abittan, the actor who met with great success with What we did to the good Lord?

After starting on the boards in the mid-90s with his own sketches, Ary Abittan has played in several feature films, Coco by Gad Elmaleh, So close to Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache or Fatal by Michael Youn. In 2011, he became a recurring guest on Friday everything is allowed, Arthur’s show on TF1. In parallel with his shows, he turns in one of the biggest successes in the cinema, the comedy by Philippe de Chauveron, What we did to the good God?, The biggest box office success of the year 2014. What will we do to the good Lord? in 2016 and What have we always done to the good Lord? – whose filming had been bereaved by the tragic disappearance of four members of the team – expected in theaters in 2022.

