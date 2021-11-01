Injured in a collision between two trains in England

A dozen injured were taken care of by the emergency services after a collision between two trains on Sunday evening in the South of England

Several passengers were injured on Sunday evening after two trains collided in southern England, corroborating sources said. The local press mentioned a dozen injured, but being able to walk.

“We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury,” local police tweeted, indicating that emergency services had been dispatched to the scene.





According to a spokesperson for the UK rail network, the last car of a first train derailed after hitting an object while exiting a tunnel near Salisbury station, before being struck in the back by a second train, the derailment having taken the signaling system out of service.

According to this source, the accident took place around 7:00 p.m. local (9:00 p.m. French). “Injuries have been reported and the emergency services are on site alongside the intervention teams of the rail network,” added the same source.

About fifty firefighters were mobilized on the spot, said the latter on Twitter. According to the transport police, a center has been opened to receive the wounded.