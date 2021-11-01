Iranian Nuclear: Washington Does Not Rule Out Military Action “If Iran Does Not Engage Quickly And In Good Faith” (A. Blinken)

The Biden administration maintains that the best way to revive the Iran nuclear deal remains diplomacy, but stands ready to assess other options if “Iran does not move quickly in good faith,” stressed Sunday the US Secretary of State.

“We still believe that diplomacy is the best way forward to relaunch the Iran nuclear deal, but we are also looking at other options,” Antony Blinken said in an interview with the American channel. CBS.

Asked about the military option, Blinken said “all options were on the table” if Iran was “not ready to pick up where we left off in June, when talks broke down. by the change of government in Iran “.





Tehran said last week it was ready to resume negotiations in November to save the deal, while indirect talks between the Islamic Republic and Washington have been suspended since the election of a new Iranian president.

“Iran, unfortunately, is moving forward aggressively with its nuclear program,” the Secretary of State recalled.

“The time it would take to produce enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon is getting shorter and shorter,” he noted.