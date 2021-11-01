Is Pirates of the Caribbean 3 the most expensive movie in the history of cinema? – Cinema News

The feature film “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” by Gore Verbinski long held the record for the longest film ever shot by the Disney studio, a record it recently lost in 2019.

The Walt Disney Pictures

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End has long held a record! This new Disney breakthrough in the pirate universe with Johnny Depp reprising the role of Jack Sparrow marked a date in the history of cinema and at the same time holds a rather unexpected record!

The lost record

It is the duration of this Caribbean adventure that marks a record: that of the longest Disney film ever produced by the studio with 2h49 on the clock.

He was ahead of Lone Ranger (2h29), The Curse of the Black Pearl (2h23), The Chronicles of Narnia: Chapter 2 – Prince Caspian (2h23), The happiest billionaires (2h21) and The Chronicles of Narnia: Chapter 1 – The Lion, the White Witch and the Wardrobe (2h20).

But since 2019, Pirates 3 was dethroned from that record by Avengers: Endgame and its 3 hours and 1 minute, putting superheroes above pirates when it comes to movie length.

Most expensive film in cinema at the time

Shot as a sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean: Secret of the Cursed Chest, Till the end of the world holds another record, this time uncorrelated from the Disney studio. It is the most expensive film ever produced since the beginnings of cinema history, with a budget of $ 300 million, or 396.89 million when adjusted for inflation.







The Walt Disney Pictures Excerpt from “Pirates of the Caribbean 3”



In comparison, released the same year, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix cost only 150 million (or 198.4 million adjusted for inflation) and Spider-Man 3 was closer with 258 million budget (341 , 3 million today) without however managing to really compete.

So why did it cost so much? Part of the explanation is the salary of Johnny Depp who alone received an estimated 50 million for his participation in the film. Add to that, a day-to-day writing of the film on set since the film had been started without a completed script, and part of the sets were destroyed by a hurricane, which caused huge expenses for Pirates 2 and Pirates 3.

Today, according to The Insider, the record for the most expensive film in history is now held by another Disney feature film: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Fountain of Youth, fourth installment of the franchise, ahead of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (also Disney films).



The Walt Disney Pictures Orlando Bloom (Will) and Geoffrey Rush (Barbossa)



Suffice to say that Disney’s expectations around this 3rd pirate opus were high to reimburse it, and they were met, since Pirates 3 grossed $ 960.99 million at the time, which is $ 1.27 billion in 2021.

