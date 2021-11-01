Isabeau (LPDLA5) criticized for having done cosmetic surgery, she answers

Isabeau supported by Illan after her cosmetic surgery operations, she makes him a tender statement. On the other hand, some Internet users do not support her at all in sharing the stages of her physical transformation on social networks. For them, as an influencer, Isabeau should not talk about her last cosmetic surgery operations … At the risk that it will influence people to do them! Faced with these criticisms, Isabeau therefore decided to make a point. A rant that we invite you to discover by going further down in this article.

If I had been away for a fortnight or a month and came back with a changed nose and slightly different breasts, you would have told me that I am lying or that I am hiding



Isabeau – Credit (s): Instagram @ isabeau.delatour

“In all the messages I have a lot of supportive messages, but on the other hand I have messages that tell me ‘you are an influencer, you shouldn’t share this. You influence young people, so you influence them to be cosmetic surgery. ”When you’re an influencer, it’s never good what you do (…) If I had been away for a fortnight or a month and had come back with a changed nose and unhealthy breasts. little different, you would have told me that I am lying or that I am hiding “, Isabeau said first.

The pretty brunette then explains: "If I can help people, so much the better, because they are people who, in any case, want to go through surgery. On the other hand, I have always said that for me, it is not a universal solution. (…) I don't influence anyone to do surgery. There are plenty of women who love each other with their faults and whom I find beautiful with their faults (…) Love yourself as you are. you want your life, as long as it makes you feel good! ". That is what it says!