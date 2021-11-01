Israel reopens borders to vaccinated tourists after more than a year and a half of closure

People who received 3rd dose of vaccine will be able to return to Israel without restrictions

After more than a year and a half of border closures, Israel welcomes its first tourists vaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday.

During the last 20 months, only people with close family in the 1st degree or with a compelling reason could visit the country.

According to the plan of the Ministry of Health, people who have received two injections of the Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine for at least 15 days and less than six months ago will be allowed to return to the country.

P

People who received the 2nd dose more than six months ago and who have not received the 3rd dose will only be able to come as part of an organized trip. They will have to perform an antigen test or PCR test once every 72 hours for 14 days after entering Israel.





Those who received the 3rd dose will be able to return to Israel without restrictions.

This opening of borders will allow the tourism sector to come back to life after having been strongly impacted by the restrictions.

“This is great news. There is now a procedure by which tourists will come. We are very grateful and very happy; we look forward to welcoming them,” he told i24NEWS Oded Grofman, Managing Director of the Israel Hotels Association.

Tourism to Israel fell 80% last year after hitting a record 4.55 million visitors in 2019.

Israel has stemmed the tide of contaminations of the Delta variant thanks to the vaccine booster campaign. More than 4 million citizens have received the three injections of the Pfizer vaccine.