Israeli Energy Minister was unable to access COP 26 because she was in a wheelchair

Minister of Energy in Israel, Karin Elharar was unable to attend COP 26 because the place is not suitable for his wheelchair.

An Energy Minister who cannot reach a climate summit is a shame … However, this is what Karin Elharar, Israeli Minister, experienced when he arrived at COP 26, in Glasgow. The reason ? Suffering from muscular dystrophy, she uses a wheelchair and the place where the event takes place is not designed for.

“This is a scandalous situation that should never have happened” the minister explained to Ynet News. “I came with some goals that I couldn’t achieve.”





The politician had to negotiate for two hours with the organizers, who would not let her enter the complex where the summit is taking place with the vehicle in which she had arrived. In the end, they thought they had found common ground by bringing in a shuttle to take it to the place where the COP 26 was taking place … but the shuttle was not accessible to wheelchairs either.

Karin Elharar must therefore have spent the day in her hotel in Edinburgh. She received the support of her Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who called the situation “unacceptable”.