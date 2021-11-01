“It was Machiavellian”: Thierry Beccaro, still marked by his violent father

Born of a worker father and a military mother, Thierry Beccaro really did not have the childhood he hoped for. With journalist Audrey-Crespo Mara, this Sunday, October 31, 2021, the former host of Motus indulged in his childhood. A dark period for the latter who has retained the aftereffects of his past as a battered child. A sensitive subject that he deals with in his book My own resilience (available on November 4th).

“I didn’t know when it was going to fall“, he recalled, not without emotion. An unstable family life which he lived in fear.”Me it was on the buttocks, I had his five fingers tattooed on the lower back. It was … It’s more complicated to actually talk about it, it hurt, it was the beating“, he then indicated, still marked by the unstable behavior of his father. And when the latter came to tell him that he loved him after having hit him, Thierry Beccaro saw it as a real coup de grace: “It was, it was Machiavellian, it was terrible. “





A “very sad” life

“It is all very sad in hindsight. The little child that I am is frightened by what he sees. And the adult that I am says to himself: ‘My god that is sad’. It’s unfortunate to see that (…) It hurts.“, he then analyzed. Still traumatized by his difficult childhood, Thierry Beccaro then told the journalist to have had recourse to medication to forget his injuries. Because following a serious depression, the host found peace while taking anti-anxiety medications. “Indeed, I always have a small box with me. I don’t necessarily use it but it’s my reassurance“, specified the host of 65 years. And to continue:”I would like to not have it anymore. “

Even if he has long displayed a big smile on television sets, Thierry Beccaro finally revealed during his interview that his difficult past still prevents him from accessing happiness. Even though he forgave his father – then on his deathbed – the host claimed to have no grudges against him today. Something his father didn’t do in return.