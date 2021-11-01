Italy says goodbye to Ado Campeol, inventor of tiramisu, died at 93

“Treviso loses another star in its gastronomic history”, reacted Saturday the governor of Veneto, the region where he lived.

A great name in world pastry making has died out. Ado Campeol, nicknamed in Italy “the father of tiramisu”, this famous dessert made from cocoa, coffee and mascarpone known all over the world, died on Saturday October 30, announced the governor of the Veneto region Luca Zaia. Ado Campeol, owner of the restaurant “Alle Beccherie” in Treviso near Venice in northeastern Italy, began offering the famous dessert to his customers in the 1970s.

“With Ado Campeol, now deceased at the age of 93, Treviso loses another star in its gastronomic history (…) It is at home, thanks to the intuition and the fantasy of his wife that one of the most famous desserts in the world, tiramisu, was born, certified by the Italian Academy of Cooking “, reacted Saturday the governor of Veneto on his Facebook account.





Apparently tiramisu, now a classic of Italian gastronomy present on almost all the menus of Italian restaurants, was born thanks to a mistake made by his wife Alba and his chef Roberto Linguanotto, according to the daily Il Corriere della Sera.

The recipe for tiramisu, whose name literally means “Pull me up” (“Cheer me up”), has many variations. It is generally made with eggs, sugar, mascarpone, sponge cake, ladyfingers or spoon cookies soaked in cold coffee, and cocoa.