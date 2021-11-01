its supporters banned in Marseille, Lazio denounces “a free offense”

Lazio supporters were banned from travel for the Europa League match against Olympique Marseille, scheduled for Thursday (9 p.m.), by an order of the Minister of the Interior. The way it was written annoys the Italian club, which reacted in a statement.

The Vélodrome stands will not welcome Roman supporters for the match between OM and Lazio, this Thursday in the Europa League (9 p.m.). The ban on traveling Wednesday and Thursday in Marseille for visiting fans was published in the Official Journal on Monday, via a decree from the Ministry of the Interior. If the decision, which aims to ensure the smooth running of the meeting, is understood by the Italian club, the way in which it was formulated went much less well.

A “gratuitous offense” to all fans

“The decision of the French Interior Ministry to ban Lazio supporters from traveling to the city of Marseille as a precaution is not surprising and is in line with what was already decided by the Italian authorities during the match go, “the club said in a statement. This travel ban was agreed between the two clubs and UEFA. But the “unjustifiable reasons” and the “modalities of application” of the ordinance angered the Romans.





“Lazio cannot accept a gratuitous offense against all Biancocelesti fans and the club itself, which has always fought violent behavior and all forms of discrimination, inside and outside the stadiums, with actions concrete “, we can read in the text. In its decree, the ministry speaks of the “violent behavior of certain supporters” of the Roman club “in a recurring way around the stadiums and in the city centers of the meeting places”, but also of “the repeated interpretation of fascist songs and performing Nazi salutes “.

“A clarification of French institutions” expected

“We have also seen that violence in the stadiums unfortunately remains a widespread and worrying phenomenon, starting with what happened recently at the Velodrome in Marseille,” the statement continued. During the Classic against PSG at the end of October, supporters notably threw projectiles on the lawn, forcing security to use shields to protect Parisians on the corners. “We therefore await a clarification of the French institutions and a clear position of our diplomacy vis-a-vis the expressions of indignation which should outrage all Italians, whether they are fans or not and the colors of their flags”, concluded the Roman club.

The last meeting with supporters of the two clubs between OM and Lazio, which dates back to October 25, 2018, was marked by significant violence. Four people were injured with knives during a fight involving nearly 200 supporters.