Jair Bolsonaro seeks compensation for the preservation of the Amazon

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is regularly criticized for resorting to deforestation in the Amazon. The latter denies it, insists on the efforts made, and asks that the country be compensated.

Amazonia represents about 50% of Brazilian territory. So, at the opening of COP26, the showdown is intense with President Jair Bolsonaro. Regular criticisms are made about the exploitation carried out in this forest. The climate conference wants 80% of this forest to remain intact. This would mean a reduction in mining and farming, and a drop in beef production, with Brazil being the world’s largest exporter.





Jair Bolsonaro agrees to make an effort, but demands compensation from the international community. The latter estimates that he has already fought against deforestation to the tune of 35 to 40 billion dollars. In parallel, the Brazilian Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, unveiled a “national program for green growth”. Deforestation has been on the increase since the president took power in January 2019, raising fears of extreme heat in the future.