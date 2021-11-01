Jean-Jacques Goldman wants to expand his family, dad again? New revelations about his private life!

The film is aptly named since it is called “The enigma Jean-Jacques Goldman”. The singer has always had his secret garden. In any case, the report will delight viewers, it is obvious. At the same time, a most unexpected revelation has just arrived. We are in shock! Find out what it is.

Jean-Jacques Goldman, an unforgettable and irreplaceable artist!

On October 11, we celebrated the birthday of one of the artists adored by the French. Indeed, Jean-Jacques Goldman has just turned seventy. The time flies ! We remember so many songs that rocked us in our youth and even now. Few artists have achieved the same level of excellence as Jean-Jacques Goldman. He is a true gifted musician who will be unforgettable for a whole generation. In addition, he has always managed to preserve his privacy and his family life. Indeed, his discreet side protected him and it is for this reason that he has always kept his head on his shoulders. The singer has never hesitated to refuse contracts if it could infringe on his relatives and his values. And he still managed to climb the ladder. It was impossible otherwise in view of his incredible talent.

Jean-Jacques Goldman lived the first years of his life in Paris. As you know he was passionate about guitar and that’s how he started in music. First, he played in groups. But, that all changed when he found himself solo on stage. The public is captivated and his destiny begins. Indeed, its flagship tubes like All it takes is a sign in 1981, When the music is good in 1982, I give you in 1985 or again The low in 1987, will open to him the doors of the glory and the love of the people. Remember that he has marketed more than thirty million albums. In addition to his career as a singer, Jean-Jacques Goldman lends his pen for his fellow artists. This is how he will work with the greatest stars of French music. For example, he worked with rocker Johnny Hallyday and also Celine Dion.

Jean-Jacques Goldman no longer lives in France …

For the past few years, Jean-Jacques Goldman has been living with our English neighbors, in London, with his wife and children. Since 2001 he has taken a break from his career. More sound, more images. The fans are very sorry, but they know the artist and his moments of discretion. Jean-Jacques Goldman is gradually starting to talk about the end of his career. This does not delight the public, but it is inevitable. ” One evening at dinner, he announced to us that he had decided to quit his entire career, finally records and tours. We could not see anything at all, detect nothing ”, explains Christophe Deschamps, his former drummer.





A Happy Event ?

Jean-Jacques Goldman has always favored his family life away from the cameras and the media hustle and bustle. Indeed, rhinestones and sequins, very little for him! This one is at the head of a large tribe since he has six children born to two different women. But the news that we are going to tell you is a shock! It could be that the singer finds the joys of fatherhood with a seventh child according to the words of Eric Jean-Jean.

In tonight’s documentary on W9, Jean-Jacques Goldman spoke about his plans. Indeed, he is at the end of his career, but what does he plan to do in his personal life? The singer confided as rarely according to the journalist Éric Jean-Jean. The latter will report: “Maybe he’s afraid of repeating himself, maybe he’s afraid of falling into caricature, maybe he has no more inspiration … And then, in parallel with that, he met a woman, it’s a great love story and he’s going to be a dad again ”.

A peaceful retreat …

Jean-Jacques Goldman wants to end the end of his life in peace and rest. Enjoy your family away from the cameras. “I think he wants to take advantage of this thing which gives him a second life”, added the writer of “Goldman, a life in songs” editions Hugo Doc. Patrick Bruel also knows the singer very well and shares his opinion: “It is the choice of a man in front of his career, in front of his life and in front of his relationship with his family. I think he wanted to devote a lot of time to his children ”. Far from the stage, his balance seems perfect. Dear readers Objeko, you just have to watch tonight’s documentary to see more clearly in this matter!

Cover of “Comme tu pars” released in 1988 pic.twitter.com/7VKXqXSbAv – Jean-Jacques Goldman (@JJ_Goldman) October 25, 2021



