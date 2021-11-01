Jean-Pascal Lacoste balances on his romance with Jenifer … who reframes it by explaining why she dumped him

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the “Star Academy”, TF1 has planned an exceptional device. Three Saturdays in a row, viewers will meet Nikos Aliagas, former students and teachers of the “Star Academy” for a moving reunion. The opportunity also to review the highlights of the “Star Academy”.

This Saturday, October 30, 2021, Jenifer and Jean-Pascal Lacoste were gathered on the set of 20 years of the “Star Academy”. The opportunity for the singer and the columnist of “Touche pas à mon poste” to come back to their past romance. Remember, during the first edition of the “Star Academy”, Jenifer and Jean-Pascal Lacoste fell for each other. But this relationship did not last.

“I don’t feel the love he feels for me”





Twenty years later, Nikos Aliagas decided to show them pictures of their couple. “Normal you are in summer camp you enjoy”, launches the former coach of “The Voice” before confiding: “It’s so cute. I only keep the good memories”. For his part, Jean-Pascal Lacoste said: “I was in love with Jen. It’s a love affair that we both had. It’s great. It’s cute as everything. It’s from good memories”. Jenifer then admitted that Jean-Pascal Lacoste was not his “kind of guy”. What seduced the singer was the “humor” and “joie de vivre” of the man nicknamed L’Agitateur.

Everything opposed them and yet their love affair had caused a lot of ink to flow. During the premiums of the “Star Academy”, Jenifer and Jean-Pascal Lacoste exchanged a few small attentions and declarations of love. After a few weeks of relationship, Jenifer wanted to put an end to it. Twenty years later, the singer explains the real reason that pushed her to drop Jean-Pascal Lacoste. “I told him that I preferred to take a step back because it’s going too fast for me. I don’t feel the love he feels for me,” she explained this Saturday, October 30.

