Jérôme Rothen responds to Leonardo’s rant

Author of a big rant after the 2-1 victory of Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the match against Lille on Friday, Leonardo set the record straight. The Parisian sports director had notably pointed out the many criticisms suffered by the players of the club of the capital at the start of the season. “The only thing I don’t really like is the way it is judged all of this. There is a way of talking about it and criticizing it that is a little gratuitous, it is a little too much. Compared to the coach, to the great players, those who arrived this year. I don’t understand why, but we accept. We know why we are not well, but the way … You can say that we are not well, but it is starting to go beyond the limits. To say that the coach does not know anything about football, that the great players that we have taken are zero ” then let go of the Brazilian leader.





Despite a first place in Ligue 1, certain individual performances and the collective rendering raise questions. In his show Rothen ignites on RMC, the former Paris Saint-Germain player Jérôme Rothen returned to this statement. He believes that Leonardo dodges important questions while the evils of PSG are clearly visible: “I find that Leonardo veils his face on certain subjects. There are too many gaps currently at PSG, whether on the principles of the game or the agreements between the players. There are some signs that are not necessarily good. The results are there and we will not say anything about it […] But we are entitled to ask questions and to know why the PSG puts itself in such situations. Why do PSG only play 20 to 30 minutes per game? In Ligue 1, that may be enough. But by betting on success, after a while, the boomerang comes back to mind. I find that Leonardo does not answer the questions. It is time to accept the criticisms and respond to them. ”