Jewelry, sports cars, ingots … the state auction off the property of criminals

Welcome to Ali Baba’s cave of major delinquents! There is a chick yellow Lamborghini, a Harley Davidson with barely more than 20,000 km on the clock, branded bags just worn, bottles of petrus and romanée-conti, louis d’or, Rolexes, rings with sparkling stones… Where are they all gathered? At the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, where an exceptional auction is being organized this Friday from 10:30 am. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets (Agrasc), more than 300 prestigious lots are put up for sale with a stated objective: to replenish public funds or finance specific programs (compensation for victims, missions to the Ministry of Justice…) on the backs of criminals.

“More than 600 people have already validated their registration,” rejoices Alain Caumeil, the president of the National Directorate of State Interventions (DNID) which organizes, for the State, the sale alongside Agrasc. And those who wish have until Thursday 1 p.m. to register. The total bids are around 1.4 million euros, but we are hoping for between 2 and 2.5 million euros! ”And if he imagines such a beautiful pot, it is because this sale is particularly atypical and fascinating. Two years ago, Bercy had already hosted, for the first time, an auction in which a few lots came from goods seized by the courts.

Earrings, gold Dali, gold francs, luxury watches … the goods for sale are estimated between a hundred and several tens of thousands of euros.

This time, the entire sale comes from seizures and judicial confiscations and we record, in the catalog, ten luxury cars, twenty watches, forty precious jewels and classified Grands Crus. . And there are obviously good deals to be had! “In general, the expertise makes it possible to estimate the price of each batch from which we withdraw between 20 and 30%,” continues Alain Caumeil.

“Delinquents sensitive to the confiscation of their property”

And if the auction is so “bling-bling”, it is because seizures of criminal property have increased since the creation of Agrasc. Before, judges focused more on the prison sentence. From now on, confiscations have become widespread because typing in the wallet of thugs often hurts more than months in prison.



“We realize that delinquents are more and more sensitive to the confiscation of their property and that they call more often to recover them than to review their sentence”, decrypts Alain Caumeil. All the lots presented in the auction therefore belonged to delinquents or their families. Stored for less than three months or up to four years in the jurisdictions which confiscated them, they are now on sale to the general public. Overview of some exceptional lots with a criminal past.

Two Montblanc watches confiscated from a drug dealer. The thug, convicted on appeal by the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal (Bouches-du-Rhône), was convicted of a vast drug trafficking (cannabis resin and cocaine). Investigators confiscated weapons as well as 11,000 euros in a bank account and 31,500 euros in cash. And the watches? “Beyond the financial aspect, this confiscation has a strong symbolic dimension,” said Nicolas Bessone, the managing director of Agrasc. Both models – a Montblanc Meisterstück in a contemporary style, in steel, with a black crocodile strap and a Nicolas Rieussec, in steel, with a silver and white dial with a chocolate-tone crocodile leather strap – will be priced at 1,500 euros and 400 euros respectively.

An Audi seized during a roadside check. This large German engine, priced at 39,000 euros, was seized by the gendarmes of Indre-et-Loire in March 2021. At the wheel, a man under the influence of drugs and without a license was simply seen confiscate his car for immediate appearance by the judicial court of Tours (Indre-et-Loire). With less than 25,000 km on the clock, the Audi RS3 Sportback remains a “small batch” compared to other cars offered for sale by the Ministry of the Economy. Indeed, Mercedes, Jaguar, BMW or even a Porsche Cayenne and a Ferrari will be auctioned. But it is the Lamborghini Aventador which wins the title of the biggest prize of the day: 150,000 euros! “Cars depreciate very quickly and are expensive in security,” explains Nicolas Bessone. That is why they are put up for auction even before the judgment. If the person is released, they will get back the value of the sale. “

A Palladium ingot seized following a VAT scam. This rare metal, little known to the general public, is today the most expensive of the precious metals. Its price has increased by more than 450% in ten years! Priced at 114,000 euros, this ingot weighing more than three kilos belonged to a delinquent convicted by the Paris court in a case of VAT fraud and money laundering.

Napoleon gold coins belonging to an offender for tax evasion. These fourteen 20-franc gold Napoleon coins, dating from 1866, were confiscated by the Paris court in a case of tax fraud laundering. This small batch of 90.12 g is priced at 2,650 euros.