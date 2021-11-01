Jimmy Briand ignites the end of the match [Joueur par joueur] – Girondins

The Girondins de Bordeaux finally win in their stadium and in front of their audience against Reims with a score of 3 goals to 2. Led 2 to 0, the players of Petkovic managed to turn the tide to win in the last minutes of play .Let’s look at the performance player by player

Benoit Costil : the Girondins goalkeeper conceded two goals in this match. He gets lobbed on the second. Beside that, he released decisive stops like this save in the 31st minute of a reflex stop on his line. Note, a recovery error that could have been very expensive in the first half.

Stian gregersen : The Norwegian defender had Laurent Koscielny at his side in the first half, then Abdeljalil Medioub in the second half. He knew how to adapt. Precise in the revival, he won only one duel in this match.

Laurent Koscielny : The Bordeaux captain was on the line during the first 45 minutes. In particular, he took risks in the recovery. He comes out at half-time, because he was ill, he was replaced by Abdeljalil Medioub in the second period. The Algerian defender wins all his duels in the second half.

Timothy Pembele : holder of the right side position, the PSG player was very active for 20 minutes, before becoming rough. He lost a lot of balls and finished the first half in great difficulty. Back from the locker room, and after replacing Albert Elis on the right, he keeps hitting. He combines well with the Honduran international. He is one of the players who was the most dangerous in the second half, even if it is sometimes still messy.

Vladimir Petkovic: “It’s only a small step forward”

Ricardo Mangas : Less striking offensively than Timothée Pembele, Ricardo Mangas brings a certain serenity to his left side. He is precise in the pass. However, must more combine with the offensive players.

Tom lacoux : From the first minutes of play, he is serene in the middle of the field. It brings precision in the revival, percussion, determination. We can see in him a warrior temperament which is very useful to the Bordeaux collective. He ends up with cramps at the end of the effort. To review.

Fransergio : The Brazilian midfielder was expected after his catastrophic start to the season under the colors of the Girondins. We remain on our hunger, because with the exception of a shot that misses, he has trouble integrating into the collective. He lost a lot of balls. It is replaced by Jimmy briand at the 66 ‘. At 36, Jimmy Briand puts everyone in agreement to score a double allowing Bordeaux to win the match. The first is the result of a nice free kick combination with Kalu. The second goal is a beautifully shot penalty without trembling in the 90 + 4 ‘.





Yacine Adli : He is annoying, because he often carries the ball without improving it, and he misses too regularly on set pieces. However, Yacine Adli remains decisive in this meeting, he scored the first goal of the Girondins with a strike from the right. In addition, he is going to a duel in this match and has played the whole meeting. Note the waste in the pass.

Remi Oudin : The matches follow each other and are similar for the former Rémois. He gets through those first 45 minutes completely, constantly or almost constantly playing backwards and discussing the actions of his partners. It is replaced by Samuel kalu at the 46 ‘. The Nigerian brings percussion and dribbling, he is decisive on the combination with Jimmy Briand on the goal of the equalizer.

Javairo Dilrosun : The Dutch attacking player was transparent or almost transparent during the first 45 minutes he played. We keep in mind his shot diverted by Rajkovic in the first period. It is replaced by Sékou Mara at the break. The latter was little in sight until the end of the match.

Alberth Elis : aligned by attacking axial in the first period, he hardly touches any ball. Replaced in the second half on the right side, he got out of the game and hit the opposing defense. He combines well with Timothée Pembele, and goes to the duel. He set fire to the end of the game.

Vladimir Petkovic : The Swiss coach of the Girondins de Bordeaux has decided to start Tom Lacoux for the first time. In front of the ghostly performances of Oudin and Dilrosun, he does not hesitate to completely change his plans at half-time. Led by the score of 2 to 0, he does not capitulate and continues to make changes by bringing in Jimmy Briand who had played very little since the start of the season. His coaching is a winner since it is Briand who brings the victory to Bordeaux.

Watch the Hot Debrief of the match:

