Karim becomes the main suspect… The summaries of this week’s episodes

Monday, November 1, episode 1047 : Everything accuses Anna, but she calls on Raphaëlle, determined to defend herself. Under the pressure, she ends up denouncing her ex-lover, who does not take long to respond. Victoire continues to ignore Benjamin, which Samuel does not miss. Christelle and Sylvain finally have a discussion about their fortune and find common ground.

Tuesday, November 2, episode 1048 : Anna is at its lowest while Karim does everything possible to help her. He even attacks his lover. Charlie welcomes the news of the move with joy, but the Moreno’s quickly become disillusioned. Lizzie tries to convince her mother to let her take singing lessons.

Wednesday 3 November, episode 1049 : Things turn sour between Karim and Anna’s lover while the young woman’s condition worsens. An unknown figure observes Jim from afar, Karim’s rival. The Roussel teens are very worried about Léo, their sick little cousin. Noor and Gabriel are forced to share a bed, which they don’t seem to mind.

Thursday, November 4, episode 1050 : Karim becomes the main suspect while Raphaëlle does her best to help Anna. The Roussel family worries more and more about Léo, but Benjamin does everything possible to save him. Bénédicte blames William for his bad lifestyle.





Friday, November 5, Episode 1051 : Things are improving for Anna, but she remains worried about Karim. A missing person resurfaces. Victoire and Benjamin set off on the right foot, under Samuel’s jealous gaze. William finds the cause of his stomach aches, but he refuses to agree with his sister.

With: Ingrid Chauvin (Chloé Delcourt), Samy Gharbi (Karim), Julie Debazac (Aurore Jacob), Xavier Deluc (Sébastien Perraud), Kamel Belghazi (William Daunier), Alexandre Varga (Benjamin Ventura), Axel Kiener (Samuel), Maxime Lélue (Ado Lycée), Rayane Huber (Dorian Curtis), Juliette Mabilat (Lizzie Dumas-Roussel), Emma Smet (Sofia Daunier), Emmanuel Moire (Francois Lehaut), Solène Hebert (Victoire), Jennifer Lauret (Raphaëlle Perraud), Charlotte Gaccio (Audrey Roussel), Thaïs Kirby (Irène Lopez Diallo), Alexandre Brasseur (Alex Bertrand), Maud Baecker (Anna), Franck Monsigny (Martin), Marlène Veyriras (Marjorie), Mayel Elhajaoui (Georges), Charles Lelaure (Xavier Meffre ), Honorine Magnier (Bénédicte Daunier), Hector Langevin (Bart), Audrey Looten (Virginie), Luce Mouchel (Marianne), Charlotte Larguier (Matonne), Franck Bettermin (Maton), Olivier Faursel (Inmate), Marie-José Segarra ( Dr Jeannel)

Tomorrow belongs to us: Monday to Friday, at 7:10 p.m. on TF1. The episodes are also available 48 hours in advance on the Salto platform.