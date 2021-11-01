Kate and William very relaxed: the couple make a remarkable appearance at the COP 26

Without Elizabeth II, forced to rest, Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Glasgow. For their visit to the Cop26, the couple had bet on casual outfits.

For the Crown, this is an event not to be missed. If Elizabeth II was happy to go to Glasgow, the queen, forced to rest, had to reluctantly agree to cancel her visit to Scotland. It is therefore other members of the British royal family who represent the institution at the Climate Change Conference. This Monday, November 1, Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Alexandra Sports Hub in Dennistoun to meet scouts from across the region. PFor the occasion, the couple naturally opted for comfortable outfits. Once is not custom, Kate Middleton had bet on pants and a black sweater and had put on a khaki sleeveless jacket, signed Ganni in recycled polyester. Prince William meanwhile had donned a dark blue sweater and pants of the same color.

On the spot, the Cambridge They met Lewis Howe, one of the British ambassadors for the Cop26. Through Scouting, he challenges all Scottish schools to reduce food waste by using surplus food to create meals for those in need but also by using environmentally friendly packaging, as reported by the journalist Rebecca English. Kate Middleton, co-chair of the Scout Association alongside the Duke of Kent, and Prince William were quick to join the children in several activities. If they are present on the sidelines of Cop26, it is because ecology is a subject that is particularly close to their hearts. A few days ago, they attended the first edition of the Earthshot Prize, an environmental prize given by their foundation, the Royal Foundation.

The Cambridges: a couple united in commitment

Kate Middleton had then made a rare committed speech. “A thriving natural world regulates our climate, nurtures our physical and mental health, and helps feed our families. But for too long we have neglected our wild spaces. And now we face a number of issues, assured the Duchess of Cambridge. If we don’t act now, we will definitely destabilize our planet. “ Worried about the future of the Earth, Prince William also wanted to warn of the need to change things: “I hope that everyone watching us has a better understanding of the pressing challenges facing our planet during this decisive decade.”

