Kendji Girac dad, in need of his little Eva: “We have no choice”

Dad of a little girl named Eva Alba since January 26, 2021, Kendji Girac is not only fulfilled personally, but he also connects hits and musical collaborations with great artists. His latest hit, Bebeto, in duet with Soolking is also already gold single and his last album Mi Vida has been certified double platinum. A success which, however, forces the artist to an intense and sometimes difficult rhythm of life. Often kept away from his daughter and family for his work, the one who is currently on tour in the Mivida Tour confided that he was sometimes sad about this imposed distance from his family.





“My little girl with this life at 100 miles an hour, now it will be 3.4 days since I saw her, I miss her a lot “, entrusted the companion of the mysterious Soraya to the journalists of 50 Mn Inside, Saturday October 30. “I’ll find her tomorrow. After that you get used to it a bit. We have no choice, it’s part of the game but hey here I have it often on the phone. She gives me strength anyway“, explains the interpreter of the title She loved me.

A necessary sacrifice for his career, but which will not be eternal. Fusional with his little daughter – for whom he has also made a new tattoo on the left arm – the 25-year-old singer said he plans to take her with him on his tours as soon as she is older.