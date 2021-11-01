More

    Khazri sparked an unprecedented controversy

    Zapping Goal! Football club AS Saint-Etienne: The question of the day

    During the draw conceded Saturday by AS Saint-Etienne on the lawn of FC Metz (1-1), on behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1, Wahbi Khazri scored an anthology goal by deceiving Alexandre Oukidja d ‘a lobed strike from 68 yards.

    But on social networks, Amazon Prime Video and the Professional Football League have been criticized that this gem of the Greens striker has not been released. It is a question of the use of images and a desire of the LFP to protect its rights.

    “The LFP leads an active fight against piracy to preserve the rights acquired by rights holders in France and internationally. (…) The goals are published on the LFP networks from Monday. The world can therefore achieve this goal without going through an illegal offer, “the League explained to our colleagues from RMC Sport. This explanation does not prevent mockery on Twitter, and not only in France …

    We know why the images of the anthology goal scored by Wahbi Khazri during Metz – ASSE (1-1) were not broadcast by Amazon Prime Video and the LFP on social networks.

