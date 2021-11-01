Knife and acid attack in Japan: suspect admired Joker character

A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman’s famous Joker costume attacked passengers on a train in Tokyo, Japan. Several people were injured, one of them seriously.

Fright for Halloween in Tokyo. A man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume stabbed passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening. The attack occurred on the Keio express line to Shinjuku, the busiest train station in the world, at around 8 p.m., Japanese media said.

At least eighteen people were injured. A man in his seventies, stabbed in the chest, is in serious condition.

A video circulating on Twitter showed passengers evacuating the train through windows of the Keio line immobilized in a station in the western suburbs of the capital. The suspect, in his 20s, poured liquid – lighter fluid according to him – on board the train and set it on fire, NHK and Kyodo said.

The suspect was arrested

The suspect did not resist during his arrest, according to Paris Match. The perpetrator “told police that‘he wanted to kill someone to be sentenced to death“, according to a spokesperson for the police interviewed on Monday by theAFP.

Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno denounced Monday (November 1st) an “atrocious and brutal” act, reports 20 minutes. A video of a witness posted on Twitter showed the assailant sitting alone on the train just after his attack, nervously defiantly smoking a cigarette, waiting for police to come and stop him.





Who is the Joker?

The Joker is one of psychopaths popular culture’s most famous fiction films. Released in 2019, the American film of the same name directed by Todd Phillips imagined the socio-psychological process of an marginal suffering from mental disorders leading him to gradually transform into this monstrous character.

According to the Sankei newspaper, the suspect had “failed at work and in friendship and wanted to die”, further reported the Sankei.

こ や つ が

京 王 線 の 犯人 で す 右手 に ナ イ フ

左手 に タ バ コ め ち ゃ く ち ゃ 手 は 震 え て た と に か く こ い つ に む か つ き ま し た す ご く み ん な 必死 に 逃 げ て

僕 が み ん な に 窓 か ら 出 ろ 言 い 死 に も の ぐ る い で み ん な で で て た こ い つ の 前 ま で 来 ま し た 本 当 に 許 せ な か っ た

殴 り た か っ た で す

# 京 王 線 # 京 王 線 刃 物 # 犯人 pic.twitter.com/fdlLN9nj1Z – 生 形 た け し (@ takahashi9811) October 31, 2021

The attack occurred when the polling stations were closing in the country which organized legislative elections on Sunday, and also in the middle of Halloween, very popular in the Japanese archipelago.