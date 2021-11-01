More

    Kombouaré gets slapped on the fingers after Montpellier

    The substitutes for FC Nantes do not know how to score. As L’Équipe pointed out yesterday, the last 35 goals scored by the Canaries were scored by starters, which no doubt says a lot about the level of the players involved but also about the limits of Antoine’s coaching. Kombouaré.

    After the defeat in Montpellier (0-2), they flourished again on Twitter. The assiduous followers of FC Nantes believe so hard as iron that Kanak, as good as it is to motivate its troops, is struggling to make decisive changes during the match. And this is not the first time that the subject has come back to the table, not to mention the choice of its basic men …

    “I hope that our Nantes journalists will put a lot of pressure on Kombouaré in a press conference on his totally missed choices, even if he is still getting angry … We have in this workforce of the TOP 5 Ligue 1 see Top 3 League 1 with Blas, Simon, RKM, who coexist with L2 / National: Traoré, Coulibaly, Emond, Moutoussamy, Pereira de Sa, Coco … Too bad that Kombouaré has made an almost final cross on the Merlin, Sylla, Manvelyan, breath insider Emmanuel Merceron. In fact, don’t expect too much from this squad and just aim for an 8-12 at best. But still annoying and frustrating to see how we lose games and how this squad is used. “

    If Antoine Kombouaré’s work has been unanimously hailed by critics since his arrival at FC Nantes, limits in terms of tactical coaching are beginning to appear. As well as the choice of its base men.

