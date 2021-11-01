Laeticia Hallyday nostalgic, she reveals intimate memories with Johnny Hallyday

Laeticia Hallyday and her husband Johnny have been together for 23 years. Despite the death of the legendary singer, and his new romantic relationship with Jalil Lespert, she does not forget the Taulier! As the 5-year anniversary of Johnny’s death approaches, Laeticia seems more nostalgic than ever, and has uploaded numerous photos and videos. The Objeko team invites you to learn more about this touching gesture, and invites you to rediscover this wonderful love story that seemed impossible at first.

Laeticia Hallyday and Johnny: a great love story

Laeticia Hallyday lived an incredible love story with her husband Johnny. However, initially, few people believed in it! It must be said that their age difference had caused a lot of ink to flow …

Laeticia Boudou was born in the south of France, and grew up mainly in Cap d’Agde. She also regularly stays in the United States. The young woman accidentally meets Johnny Hallyday in a bar, and it’s love at first sight. However, the two lovebirds are 31 years apart!

Against all expectations, they get married when Laeticia is only 21 years old, and Johnny is already 52. ​​Many fans of the singer are wondering about this new relationship. Is Laeticia after the Taulier’s money? Doubt and suspicion will hang over the couple for a long time, and over the intentions of the beautiful young woman.

Yet time will prove them wrong! Laeticia and Johnny adopt two little girls together, Jade born in 2004, and Joy born in 2008. Laeticia Hallyday cannot indeed have children as a result of anorexia.

They were a happy couple until 2017, when Johnny died after a long illness. They lived together 23 beautiful years of love, always there for each other. Laeticia still continues to use the pseudonym of her late husband, and to honor his memory regularly.

The beautiful widow finds love again

Laeticia Hallyday has not forgotten her late husband, and it is not likely to happen anytime soon! However, the beautiful widow still managed to find love again. Once again she shocked public opinion. Evil tongues have found it strange that she is getting back together so soon after Johnny’s disappearance.





Laeticia has found love and balance in the arms of Jalil Lespert. The very handsome man is a very famous actor and director. We owe him, among other things, the film Yves Saint Laurent starring Pierre Niney. As for the actor, he is doing brilliantly. He is currently filming in Eastern Europe for the sci-fi horror film Infinity Pool.

Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert have been seeing each other for a long time. Even if the beautiful widow has declared that she does not want to remarry, she intends to move in with her new lover. One of Jalil’s children, Aliosha, has also gone to join Laeticia, Jade and Joy in Los Angeles to return to the Lycée Français. When Jalil Lespert is done with his multiple shoots, he should join them as well. What can we wish them if not happiness!

Laeticia Hallyday nostalgic, she pays tribute to her deceased husband

Although she now shares her life with Jalil Lespert, Laeticia Hallyday does not forget her late husband. Jalil knows this very well, and he does not intend to take his place! Who can replace the Taulier, anyway? Laetitia regularly posts souvenir photos on her Johnny Instagram page. As we approach the anniversary date of her death, which will be December 5, she seems more nostalgic than ever.

Laeticia Hallyday indeed has an (almost) secret account on Instagram, called La team des cœurs. This page, which has only 33 subscribers, hosts no less than 14,544 publications! These are mainly memories of Johnny Hallyday, his appearances on stage or on television. This account is private, and you will need to be particularly lucky to become a subscriber …

Laeticia Hallyday, however, very often shares memories on her official Instagram page, which has no less than 466,000 subscribers. She leaves there tender and moving messages for her late husband, proof that despite his death, she does not forget! The young woman seems to have found a way to cope with grief, and we wish her many years of happiness with her new companion and their blended family!



