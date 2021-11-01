Laure (Married at first sight) confides in her toxic relationship with her ex-boyfriend

By participating in Married at first sight, almost a year ago, Laure and Matthieu surely did not expect to see their lives turned upside down in such a short time. During their first meeting at the town hall of Grans, during the filming of the M6 ​​show, the two candidates (almost) fell in love. After a daring union under the watchful eye of the cameras, it was backstage and together that they approached new chapters, first by moving in together, then by creating their little family. On August 24, Laure gave birth to their first child, a little girl named Lya! A true fairy tale for the young woman who was not always so lucky in love …

Before taking the plunge by participating in Married at first sight, Laure has long sought true love: “For my 30th birthday, as everyone around me was moving forward as a couple (marriage, baby, shopping …) and that I was still in my galleys of celibacy, I decided to marry myself “, explained the young woman always positive and enthusiastic, specifying that she had gone to the end of her idea by organizing a fake marriage: “There was everything except my husband!” And if she has since found love in the person of Matthieu, and thanks to the sacred help of the experts of Married at first sight, Laure has also experienced a particularly toxic relationship.





This Sunday, October 31, the young mother engaged in a question / answer with her subscribers on Instagram. While one of the questions (…)

