Laurent Maistret (Koh-Lanta) regrets his attitude towards Clémence Castel and apologizes

Tuesday, October 26, Clémence Castel was eliminated from Koh-Lanta, The legend on TF1, the All-Stars edition to celebrate the twenty years of the program. During this episode, we see the former companion of Mathieu Johann, now in a relationship with Marie, visibly feeling the tide changing, carry out a survey with the other adventurers and ask them what their intention to vote was. “And then what else?” Laurent Maistret replied in a very cash manner before giggling: he had Clemence in his sights since she had immunized Alix last week. Laurent Maistret’s vote was crucial, because he had the possibility of voting twice since the last eliminated, Namadia, had given him his “black vote”.

This sequence also made Internet users smile. “It killed me when you failed Clémence,” wrote one of them this Sunday, October 31 during a series of questions and answers in Instagram story. “It is true that I was a bastard”, first recognized Laurent Maistret in a message accompanied by an emoticon which is crying with laughter. The adventurer who won Koh-Lanta in 2014 then wanted to apologize to the one who had won the adventure game almost ten years before, in 2005. “Sorry my Clemence, you know that I like you and that this year you are having your best adventure, “he wrote. However, he did vote against her during the council last Tuesday. “Why did you take out your amulet which caused the departure of my friend Namadia (…)





