Laurent Maistret (Koh-Lanta) regrets his attitude towards Clémence Castel in and apologizes

After his behavior towards Clémence Castel in the episode of Koh-Lanta, The legend broadcast on TF1 on October 26, Laurent Maistret apologizes on Instagram.
Tuesday, October 26, Clemence Castel was eliminated from Koh-Lanta, The legend on TF1, the All-Stars edition to celebrate the twenty years of the program. During this episode, we see the former companion of Mathieu Johann, now in a relationship with Marie, visibly feeling the wind turn, conduct a survey of other adventurers and ask them what their intention to vote was. “What next ?”Laurent Maistret replied very cash before giggling: he had Clémence in his sights since she had immunized Alix last week. Laurent Maistret’s vote was crucial, because he had the possibility to vote twice since the last eliminated, Namadia, had entrusted him with his “black vote”.
“It’s true that I was a bastard”
This sequence also made Internet users smile. “It killed me when you failed Clémence”, wrote one of them this Sunday, October 31 during a series of questions and answers in Instagram story. “It’s true that I was a bastard”, first recognized Laurent Maistret in a message accompanied by an emoticon that weeps with laughter. The adventurer who won Koh Lanta in 2014 then apologized to the one who had won the adventure game almost ten years before, in 2005. “Sorry my Clemence, you know that I like you and that this year you have your best adventure “, he wrote. However, he did vote against her during the council last Tuesday. “Why did you take out your amulet which caused the departure of my friend Namadia? I vote a second time against you Clémence because I know that Namadia would have made this vote too“, Laurent Maistret explained at the end of the show.
Cold with Coumba
“I lived the adventure that I wanted to live”, Clémence Castel commented at the end of the show. However, all may not be over since she will now try to save her place on the island of the banished. What viewers will be able to follow on TF1 from this Tuesday, November 2. If the quarrel between Clémence Castel and Laurent Maistret seems to have lasted only the time of the game, he would obviously be very angry with Coumba in real life. “Who is Laurent? I don’t know him. Why are they talking to me about him?”, launched the latter during a live Instagram. The candidate would blame him for giving an interview in which he says she criticized him a lot on social networks. “Dirty laundry, we wash it as a family”, decided the candidate recently victim of racism, to the point of provoking the intervention of TF1.
